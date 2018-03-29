Track down superheroes for Portsmouth Comic Con!

Portsmouth Comic Con calls on kids in their hunt for a superhero.

Spokeswoman Kelly Haswell said: “In the lead up to what is set to be the largest event of its kind in the South, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics has launched its hunt for a superhero through Portsmouth schools and libraries.

“Children throughout the city are being invited to create their very own superheroes with a range of awesome superpowers and names that will strike fear into the hearts of any nemesis.

“Local illustrator and cartoonist, Russell Mark Olson, will be running sessions with children in Medina Primary School, St Johns RC Primary, Beacon View Primary Academy, Flying Bull Academy and Isambard Brunel Junior School about how comics are put together, stimulating pupil’s imaginations to explore the use of words and images to lead their creativity.

“Olson, who has worked in the comic industry since 2005, has published web comics Jors & Rust and Gateway City, a crime noir/sci-fi mash up and is currently the artist on Cult Empire Comics new title, Lady Hollywood.

“The best of the designs will be displayed at the Comic Con taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th May with winning designers receiving a family ticket to attend.

“Portsmouth Comic Con has also teamed up with Portsmouth Libraries to extend the competition to all children that visit them throughout the Easter holidays. Families will be able to pick up an entry form, design their superhero and at selected libraries also hear superhero stories and see guest appearances of the Guildhall’s Captain Comic Con! For full details of library events please contact your local library.

“Portsmouth Library Service has thousands of digital comics and graphic novels available to browse and download free of charge through its ComicsPlus service and particularly strong collections available to borrow from Central and Southsea libraries.

“Portsmouth Comic Con will bring to the city the best of comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment. With a host of international comic artists and writers behind Star Wars, Batman, Superman, Wolverine, Dr Who and many more, an exclusive exhibition of the work of Marvel’s Stan Lee and DC’s Alex Ross and prosthetic demos with the FX artist from Harry Potter, visitors will be able to get behind the science of comics.

“Families can also enjoy cutting edge virtual reality including a LED Sabre training school, motion capture, game demos, robots, play retro games and board games and create their own figures for role play with WarGames and a street art workshop. Plus superheroes, Ewoks, cosplay competitions, nerf duelling Steampunk and a Comic City full of international traders.

“If you are serious about comics, love Marvel films or cult series like Dr Who and Star Trek or are simply looking for a fun family day out, this is the event for you!

“Tickets are selling fast so book yours now at www.portsmouthcomiccon.com or call the box office on 0844 847 2362. Under 5s go free and discounted tickets are available for under 12s.”

