Works by Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin at Chichester's Pallant House Gallery

A new display of works by contemporary artists at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery includes pieces including Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Rachel Whiteread.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “This group of significant works demonstrate how a generation of artists known as the Young British Artists (YBAs) adopted and expanded the 1960s Pop Art aesthetic (as seen in the Gallery’s main spring exhibition POP! Art in a Changing Britain). The works are an intended gift to the gallery from Frank and Lorna Dunphy.

"The display features works by Peter Blake, Michael Craig-Martin, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst, Gavin Turk and Rachel Whiteread. The works, ranging from paintings to sculptures, help demonstrate the legacy of British Pop Art and the development of conceptual art in Britain through the works of the Young British Artists. The YBAs were a loose group of British artists who began exhibiting together in the late 1980s. They became famous for their openness to materials and processes, shock tactics and entrepreneurial attitude.”

Among the pieces is Roman Standard (2005) by Tracey Emin.

“A tribute to Liverpool’s famed Liver Bird, Roman Standard was Emin’s first public art project. She describes the sculpture, often mistaken as a real bird, as a symbol of ‘hope, faith and spirituality’ that acts as a point of contemplation. The sculpture is on display in the gallery’s courtyard garden where it forms a link between the stone ostriches that adorn the gateway to the original 18th-century townhouse.”

Also included is Bognor Blue (2008) by Damien Hirst. Part of Hirst’s 2008 Butterfly series, the title Bognor Blue is a reference to the Dunphy’s seaside home in West Sussex.

Untitled (For Frank) (1999) by Rachel Whiteread is one of the first pieces Frank Dunphy acquired for his collection. Untitled (For Frank) is a plaster relief of bookshelves created by Whiteread as part of an room installation in the MOMA collection.

“Whiteread often works with negative space, creating sculptures which give a physical presence to the absence of an object – in this case, books and the shelves they sit upon.”

Dump (2004) by Gavin Turk also features.

“Turk’s work often questions the nature of art and what we choose to display in our museums and galleries. In this work, a bronze cast of a filled rubbish bag painted to look real, Turk is also commenting on the waste produced by modern-day consumerist lifestyles.”

Scissors (Pink Wallpaper) (2004) by Michael Craig Martin is also included.

“During his tenure at Goldsmiths College, London, Michael Craig-Martin fostered many of the YBAs, including Damien Hirst, Julian Opie, Fiona Rae, Gary Hume and Sarah Lucas.”

Until May 7.

