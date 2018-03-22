Dandelion Charm offer Worthing gig

Dandelion Charm bring songs from their brand-new EP to Worthing’s Coastal Connections on March 31.

The venue is Coast Cafe, BN11 2ES, from 7pm-11pm. Tickets £5: available via www.wegottickets.com/event/432976. Riding The Flood is the new five-track EP from the Newhaven-based duo. John and Clare Fowler combine prog, folk and rock influences to promise a “luxurious blend of intricate harmonies, soaring melodies, superb musicianship and heartfelt lyrics.”

They will perform with a full band in Worthing and will be supported by Antidote

Clare said: “The themes we deal with in our songs are not frivolous ones. They are all about aspects of real life, things that we’ve seen or been part of. Fear and self-doubt, optimism and determination, family, relationships and addiction are some of the emotions and situations we explore on Riding The Flood.

“We’re very excited to be bringing our new songs to Worthing. John and I are playing with some incredible musicians who are bring to life John’s epic production on Riding The Flood.”

With a background working in a commercial studio, John brings more than 20 years of song-writing and production experience to Dandelion Charm. Clare, meanwhile, is a long-time visual artist and performer, and her love of storytelling comes across in her heartfelt lyrics and delivery.

