Ed Sheeran adds final UK date to his record-breaking tour

Ed Sheeran has today announced the final show on his record-breaking Divide tour.

The tour will culminate at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on 26th August (Bank Holiday Monday), following three, previously announced homecoming shows at the venue alongside two dates at Leeds’ Roundhay Park in August 2019. Tickets for the final date will be available at 10am on Friday 12th October at 10am.

The official ticket vendors are: Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com, alttickets.com, Gigantic.com, AXS.com and Myticket.co.uk.

Ed’s Divide tour has entered record books all over the world and seen Sheeran dominate the live sphere over recent years, becoming one of the most in-demand live acts of all time. By the end of Sheeran’s 2019 homecoming dates, Ed will have sold two million tickets on the Divide tour in his native UK! Not forgetting this year’s UK stadium run – the UK’s biggest-ever solo tour [without a band], which included four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ed announced a swarm of 2019 European dates last month, following the news of his first-ever, and long sold-out, South Africa tour. Next year’s homecoming shows will mark a special end to Ed’s ‘Divide’ campaign – an award-winning album that has exceeded 15.5 million global sales, spawned an array of global No.1 singles including “Shape of You” and “Perfect”, and seen Sheeran cement his legacy as thedefining artist of his generation.

UK DATES – AUGUST 2019

16 August Leeds, UK Roundhay Park

17 August Leeds, UK Roundhay Park

23 August Ipswich, UK Chantry Park

24 August Ipswich, UK Chantry Park

25 August Ipswich, UK Chantry Park

26 August Ipswich, UK Chantry Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE*

GENERAL SALE: FRIDAY 12TH OCTOBER @ 10AM

EUROPE & SOUTH AFRICA DATES – 2019 (ALREADY ANNOUNCED)

23 March Johannesburg, S.Africa FNB Stadium *SOLD OUT*

24 March Johannesburg, S.Africa FNB Stadium *SOLD OUT*

27 March Cape Town, S.Africa Cape Town Stadium *SOLD OUT*

24 May Lyon, France Groupama Stadium

29 May Bordeaux, France Matmut Atlantique

1 June Lisbon, Portugal Estadio Da Luz

7 June Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc Lluís Companys

11 June Madrid, Spain Wanda Metropolitano

14 June Florence, Italy Firenze Rocks (FESTIVAL)

16 June Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

19 June Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

23 June Hockenheim, Germany Hockenheimring

28 June Klagenfurt, Austria Wörthersee Stadion

3 July Bucharest, Romania Arena Națională

7 July Prague, Czech Republic Letiště Letnany

12 July Riga, Latvia Lucavsala Park

19 July Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena (Spartak)

24 July Helsinki, Finland Malmi Airport

28 July Odense, Denmark Tusindaarsskoven

2 August Hannover, Germany Messegelände

7 August Budapest, Hungary Sziget Festival (FESTIVAL)

10 August Reykjavik, Iceland Laugardalsvöllur

