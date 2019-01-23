First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced

The first acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 were announced this morning on the Absolute Radio Breakfast Show.

Headlining the 2019 event are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro. Special guest Fatboy Slim will keep the party going as he plays into the night following George Ezra.

Speaking on headlining The Isle of Wight Festival for the first time, George said: It’s been less than 18 months since I was last at The Isle of Wight Festival, but it already seems like a world away. In the time since, my second album Staying At Tamara’s has been released and I’ve taken these songs around the world and back. It’s going to be brilliant to return to the beautiful Isle and play those new songs to an audience that has now heard the record. I’m extremely flattered to have been asked to headline and can’t wait to get up and play. See you soon!

Speaking ahead of headlining the Festival, Biffy Clyro said: We are delighted to be headlining The Isle of Wight Festival again. ‘Tis a beauty. Hail Satan!!

Other acts announced today are Lily Allen, Bastille, Jess Glynne, Sigrid, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

Tickets are available 9am Friday 25th January at http://www.isleofwightfestival.com



