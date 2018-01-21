Jacqui Dankworth celebrates the great Jazz Sirens in Bognor Regis

Jacqui Dankworth plays Bognor’s Regis Centre with her Jazz Sirens show on Sunday, January 28.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Given her musical pedigree – daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth – it is no surprise that Jacqui is firmly positioned as one of the UK’s foremost jazz vocalists.

“In this very special and intimate evening, Jacqui turns her attention to the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century and the singers who defined The Great American Songbook including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee.

“Through a diverse repertoire arranged and curated by Jacqui, the concert celebrates the music of the Jazz Sirens whose legacy and influence defined a classic era of jazz singing. Featuring classic numbers that made them international stars, alongside stylish reworkings of lesser-known gems, this is an evening of world-class music celebrating the Jazz Sirens.

“Although known primarily as a jazz singer, Dankworth has collaborated with a diverse array of musicians and groups throughout her career including Marvin Hamlisch, Paloma Faith, Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Chick Corea. She is also an accomplished actress, having performed leading parts with The Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre and in London West End musicals including Steven Sondheim’s Into the Woods.”