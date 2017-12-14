New album dedicated to Dame Vera Lynn

Sussex soprano Susan Fleet has paid tribute to her long-time friend and Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn by releasing a debut solo album.

Titled Dedication to a Songbird, the album is a personal milestone for Susan who runs her own PR, marketing and entertainment agency in Burgess Hill and, for the past three years, has acted as Dame Vera’s PA after more than two decades of friendship.

Singing has been a lifelong passion for Susan, and her own performances have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

She said: “It seems serendipitous that I’ve been given this wonderful opportunity to record my first-ever album, as my friendship with Dame Vera has always been inspirational. She celebrated her own musical milestone this year with her hundredth birthday, and there’s no better way to mark this than by supporting a cause close to her heart.”

“All net profits from the CD will go towards the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity which supports under-fives affected by cerebral palsy and associated diseases based in Cuckfield.

Susan was encouraged to record the album by top jazz singer and BBC presenter Claire Martin, who first met Susan through a work connection and offered to produce the project.

Susan said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have such strong support from Claire, who not only produces the album but also joins me on vocals for one of the tracks, Give Me The Simple Life. Over the years, my performances have been predominantly in the classical genre but this has allowed me to explore an exciting smooth jazz repertoire.”

Other tracks include Ain’t Misbehavin’, Bye Bye Blackbird, Lullaby of Birdland, Summertime, and A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.

Dedication to a Songbird is available as an mp3 download on Google Play, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon. To order a CD, priced at £9.95 plus p&p, visit: http://www.leagraham.com/pr/product/dedication-songbird-dame-vera-lynn/

