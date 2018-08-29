New album from Arundel's Carly Paoli.

Live At Cadogan Hall is the new album from Arundel-based BRIT nominee Carly Paoli.

Having performed at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including Carnegie Hall, the O2 Arena and the Roman Forum, and with some of the world’s greatest singers, including Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras, classical crossover singer Carly performed her debut UK headline concert at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea on February 15 2018.

“There was a fantastic review in the Mail on Sunday with the headline ‘Nobody does it better,’” Carly says.

“During the evening, it was the first chance I had had to sing songs from my debut album with a full orchestra as they should be done. Fingers crossed,

“I would now like to do more over here. I never came into it wanting to be a recording artist.

“I love to be on stage and to have that connection with the audience. You put so much effort into something, and then you get the recognition and you see that it has been appreciated.”

The new album is the result.

The performance was conducted by the Grammy award winning Steven Mercurio and features flautist Andrea Griminelli, the 65-piece Abiah Symphony Orchestra and the winners of the BBC’s Songs of Praise Choir of the Year 2016, Tring Park 16.

The album features live renditions of songs from Carly’s debut album Singing My Dreams including Jason Robert Brown’s Music of Heaven, Still Dream’ (Desplat/Lindsay-Abaire), Where Or When (Rodgers & Hart) and Se Tu Fossi (with additional lyrics by Carly) as well as a selection of songs from across the musical spectrum. I’ Te Vurria Vasà and Nella Fantasia (with Andrea Griminelli on flute) sit alongside two medleys, La Ville de L’Amour (inspired by Paris) and True Love’s Kiss (songs from Disney movies) with the concert closer, a version of Over The Rainbow.

Carly said “I wanted listeners to hear the concert in the same order that the audience in the theatre did.

“When my musical director Liz Hetherington and I put the programme together, we had no limitations in mind of what we should or shouldn’t include.

“We simply had a determination to showcase music from different genres, songs that I love and that we thought you would too and songs that allowed me to do what makes me happy: perform great music in front of an audience.”

The bonus track on the album is a new studio recording Liberty. Written by Grammy-winning songwriter Walter Afanasieff, and featuring The London Symphony Orchestra and The Invictus Games Choir, the song was recorded at Abbey Road and Strongroom Studios.

“Every so often a song comes along that has a powerful message.

“This is such a song and although it wasn’t part of the Cadogan Hall evening, it belongs in an album that celebrates incredible music.”

Proceeds from the song will go to Help for Heroes.

Signed to the independent London-based record company ABIAH, Carly released her debut album Singing My Dreams in 2017.

The record charted at number two on the UK’s Official Classical Albums chart. Earlier this year Carly Paoli was shortlisted in the first-ever Sound of Classical poll at the Classic BRIT Awards.

From Mansfield, Carly has performed alongside stars including Aerosmith. She has been invited to perform for the Prince of Wales and the Pope.

