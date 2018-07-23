Queen tribute in Bognor's Regis Centre

Coda Records’ production of The Show Must Go On..., an evening of Queen’s greatest hits featuring Sussex rock group, Iron Tyger, accompanied by the London Symphonia, comes to the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on Friday, July 27 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Julia Clark said: “In the traditionally-male dominated world of rock n’ roll, Iron Tyger stand out from the crowd as they are fronted by a show-stopping female lead vocalist, the amazing Roz Smith who performs powerful versions of Queen’s all-time classics.

“The evening will be even more special as Iron Tyger will perform dazzling versions of Queen classics accompanied by a chamber ensemble including strings, woodwind and orchestral percussion, plus surprise guests.

“It will be wonderful concert, not to be missed by anyone who loves the music of Queen.

“Iron Tyger burst onto the recording scene in 2017 with their powerful debut album, Unleashed, which featured the Queen classic I Want To Break Free, and was an instant hit with the record buying public.

“After the success of the album we then discussed the idea of putting together a show that would be a celebration of Queen’s timeless hits, but in a way never before heard, and The Show Must Go On… was conceived.

“We worked closely with the London Symphonia to combine their classical orchestration arrangements with the rock n’ roll power of Iron Tyger and the vocals of Roz Smith to give all Queen fans a night to remember.

“The first performance of The Show Must Go On... was in March in Worthing, it was a huge success and now we are delighted to be bringing the show to Bognor Regis.

“It makes sense to bring a great Sussex band to a great Sussex venue.”

Iron Tyger released an album of Queen classics, The Show Must Go On... and were recently awarded with silver discs for vinyl sales on Amazon.

Tickets for the show are available from the venue on 01243 861010 or http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-regnum-trio-in-concert-in-chichester-1-8574349



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/bernstein-hussey-friendship-celebrated-in-chichester-cathedral-1-8575539



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/positive-response-to-gaza-artist-s-work-on-show-in-chichester-1-8575533



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/jazz-night-for-the-petworth-festival-1-8574345



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/celebrations-for-the-arts-society-chichester-1-8574335



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/musical-celebration-of-breastfeeding-1-8574365



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/annual-show-from-arun-art-society-1-8574328