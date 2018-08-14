Top nyckelharpa players in Shoreham

Two of Sweden’s top nyckelharpa players, Josefina Paulson and Torbjörn Näsbom, are coming to Shoreham.

Organiser Barry Ruffell said: “The concert will be at the Artisan café on Thursday, September 6 and takes advantage of the fact that these two players will be in the country for a few days to teach at a nyckelharpa course at Halsway Manor Folk Arts Centre in Somerset.

“They are both remarkable players. The nyckelharpa, a traditional Swedish instrument, is still very little known here and always generates a good deal of curiosity. There are probably only about 200 players in the UK – though numbers are gradually growing. I use the harpa as one of the instruments we have available in the local folk trio, The Rude Mechanicals.”

Tickets are £10 each.

“This is so that we can meet the overheads while still raising enough to pay the musicians a decent fee. I’d like to reach as many people as possible who’d like to spend an evening in the world of nyckelharpas and Swedish music.

“I’m handling ticket sales but don’t have a box-office function set up. Local folks will be able to buy tickets directly from me, and if those who are further away would like to get in touch, we’ll sort out the easiest way to exchange money for tickets. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will start at 8pm. We’d expect to end at about 10.30pm.”

Tickets from: barryruffell@hotmail.com; barryruffell@gmail.com; 01273 452957; or 07880 841510.

