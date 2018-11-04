Trio Martinu perform in the Chichester University Chapel of the Ascension

Trio Martinu are the next guests of the Funtington Music Group for a concert at the Chichester University Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, November 14 at 7.30pm.



FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “The world-famous Trio Martinu was formed at the Prague Conservatoire in 1990. The award-winning ensemble have won numerous prizes over the years and thrilled audiences from Tokyo to Toronto, recently performing in the Leamington Spa Chamber Music and Petworth Festivals in the UK and the Portland Summer Festival in the USA. FMG are delighted to provide an exciting opportunity to hear the ensemble in Chichester.



“Trio Martinů, (Petr Jiříkovský – piano, Jaroslav Matějka - cello, Pavel Šafařík - violin) studied at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague. In 1996-7 they studied for two years at the Vienna Hochschule für Musik and have taken part in several series of master classes, the most notably in the Netherlands under Sandor Devich and Menahem Pressler, a member of the Beaux Arts Trio.



“They quickly became famous worldwide and have embarked on a trajectory paved with success and awards. These have included semi-final standing in the international competition at Trapani (Italy), third price in the International Contest of Chamber Ensembles at Heerlen (The Netherlands) in 1992, and most notably, victory in the same competition three years later, in 1995. In 1995 the ensemble also received the annual Award of the Czech Chamber Music Society (CCMS) attached to the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.



“Since then Trio Martinů has toured Japan (2005), Korea (2015), Spain, the Netherlands, England and other parts of Europe several times, and has appeared at the major international festivals and venues, such as Musashino Hall in Tokyo, Seoul Arts Center, Grand Hall in Daegu (2015), the Rudolfinum in Prague (2015), and the Amsterdam´s Concertgebouw (July 2016).



“All the three members are outstanding soloists and record regularly for the Czech Radio. Pavel Šafařík and Jaroslav Matějka have been engaged in the Prague Symphony Orchestra as assistant leaders for many years, and Petr Jiříkovský, except his solo performances, teaches piano at the Prague Conservatoire.



“In this evening’s lecture/recital the trio will perform much-loved piano trios by Mendelssohn and Dvorak together with music by their namesake Bohuslav Martinu.”

www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

