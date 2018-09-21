Worthing fun for British Rat Pack fans!

Fans of the Rat Pack and the music of the American Song Book are being offered a very British alternative for 2018. Crooners comes to Worthing on Friday, September 28 with a brand-new comedy musical promising to put a quintessentially-British twist to a genre symbolised by the Crooner and exemplified by the music of the Rat Pack and the American Song Book.

The comedy musical is a collaboration between comedy writer and performer Roman Marek, and one of the UK’s most prolific modern swing bands, The Mini Big Band, and features music of the greatest crooners of all time; Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jnr as well as Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin and Britain’s very own Matt Monro.

Script writer Roman said: “We love the music of the Rat Pack and the great crooners and wanted to combine that with our love of the British variety comedy show. We wanted a show that makes British audiences laugh out loud, an all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy, the likes of Morecambe and Wise.

“Crooners follows the story of three very British gentlemen who, by their very nature, exude the characteristics of a crooner; suave, self-assured, stylish. But, by the very same nature, it is not always obvious that these characteristics adapt quite so well to the quintessentially British. Cue a splendiferous injection of British comedy. Tongue firmly in cheek.”

Musical director Chris Hibbard said: “What excites us about this show is that we are not limited to music like a Rat Pack tribute. The show has songs famed by Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole and Matt Monro. All the greats. The show includes the fully-live on-stage musicianship of the ten-piece modern swing band The Mini Big Band. This is going to be a swingin’ affair.”

Tickets for Crooners at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

n Also coming up in Worthing is a look at the spaces and places in and around Worthing Theatres. Learn how the buildings came to be, with anecdotes of times gone by. The next tour is on Tuesday, October 2 at 10.30am.

