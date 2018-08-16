10 things coming up in Worthing

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Music. Jacqui Dankworth will be in action at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, August 23 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Given her musical pedigree – daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth – it is no surprise that Jacqui is firmly positioned as one of the UK’s foremost jazz vocalists. In this very special and intimate evening, Jacqui is joined by a stellar group of musicians as she turns her attention to some of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century and the singers who defined The Great American Songbook – including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee. Through a diverse repertoire arranged and curated by Jacqui, the concert celebrates the music of the Jazz Sirens,whose legacy and influence defined a classic era of jazz singing. ”

2 Festival. Arundel Castle and Gardens is to be the medieval backdrop to outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18. Kicking off the 40th annual Arundel Festival, theatre group Illryia will make its debut at the Castle with these intimate evening performances. Tickets and times: 5.30pm castle grounds open; 6.30pm The Collector Earl’s Garden gates open; 7.30pm performances start. The running time for the show will be two hours with 30 min interval. Tickets available from the castle on www.arundelcastle.org.

3 Art. A new exhibition in Shoreham showcases the work of Independent Photography in the South East, running at the Skyway Gallery until Saturday, August 25. The group has now been exhibiting work together for more than 25 years. Spokeswoman Sue Fallon said: “Venues have extended from the coast, such as Brighton and Worthing, up to Horsham and Crawley. Their original inspiration for starting the group was Paul Hill, who ran workshops at his Photographers’ Place in Derbyshire. Jill Staples and other enthusiastic participants then started running workshops here in the south- east.”

4 Circus. Worthing Theatres welcome back Acrojou on Saturday, August 18 for a free performance of their spectacular acrobatics and dance-theatre show Frantic, on the Pavilion Theatre Promenade at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Love, freedom, blood, sweat and rainstorms, Frantic is an explosive acrobatic exploration of our relentless devotion to busyness, the reality of a running mind and one man’s thirst for escape. Frantic is choreographed around a wheel, with a hidden water system for a joyous finale danced in pouring rain. Following the runaway success of Acrojou’s first outdoor show The Wheel House, Frantic was polled by Xtrax as audience favourite at Greenwich and Docklands International Festival 2014 and has toured extensively (UK and international) for the past four years.Blending theatre, acrobatics, bespoke structures and sublime visuals, Acrojou create contemporary circus productions for events worldwide. Recognised as one of the leading street theatre and circus companies in the UK, Acrojou’s work has been seen live by hundreds of thousands of people across 18 countries. Tickets are free but can be booked in advance from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.”

5 Art. Michelle Dawson is showing her work at Colonnade House, Worthing. Spokeswoman Clare Halstead said: “Michelle returns with a new selection of her inky seaside drawings. Always experimenting and playing with new ideas, she will be in the gallery from 11am-4pm each day of the exhibition working on a large ink drawing which you will be able to see develop during the week.” August 14-18, 10am-5pm.

6 Art. Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2018 of artworks created by students aged 15-18, all of whom attend local secondary schools. www.arundelmuseum.org.

7 Art. Sussex Sights by Len Brook is a new exhibition at Colonnade House, Worthing. Spokeswoman Clare Halstead said: “We are welcoming photographer Len Brook to Colonnade House for four weeks with his exhibition of much-loved Sussex sights. Some are familiar favourites and others are hidden secrets that he has hunted out and captured on camera using his local knowledge to find the best places and times of day. Take home a beautiful print of a landscape view to cheer you up when the summer sun finally disappears.” August 14-September, 8, Tues-Sat, 10am-5pm.

8 Show. The Spirit of the Horse brings the show Renaissance to Fontwell Racecourse from Thursday to Sunday, August 16-19.Spokesman Binky Beaumont said: “Staged in the superb equestrian touring theatre specially designed for Spirit of the Horse by the world’s leading makers of contemporary tensile structures, with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this is truly a world-class show appealing to all ages – and not just those who enthuse about horses.”

9 Art. Giles Penny’s Waving Man sculpture has now been installed on the Causeway roundabout in Arundel for the 30th-anniversary Arundel Gallery Trail. It is 120cm tall and atop a 12ft corten steel plinth made for the Gallery Trail by Booth Engineering in Ford. The 2018 Arundel Gallery Trail will be between Saturday, August 18 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 27. It will celebrate local talent in 65 locations with 150-plus artists and makers taking part. Sculptors, painters, printers, ceramicists, illustrators, textiles, tapestry, furniture makers, photographers and jewellers are among the many exhibitors showing.

10 Racing. Following a successful Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse is preparing for its most fun-packed fixture yet; the August Bank Holiday Weekend, Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26.

