Chichester Festival Theatre boss to stand down

Rachel Tackley has today announced she will step down as executive director of Chichester Festival Theatre at the end of the Festival season, giving “differing leadership styles” as the reason.

Ms Tackley said: “After working with Daniel Evans to produce two-hugely successful festivals, I have decided to step down at the end of Festival 2018. I have loved being part of Chichester Festival Theatre, and it has been thrilling to drive the theatre forward to its next chapter.

“However, despite our achievements over the last two years, Daniel and I agree that our differing leadership styles are not the right combination for the theatre at this point. I have therefore decided that the time is right for me to step down. I am proud of what we have achieved in diversifying the work and placing the theatre firmly in the community it serves, whilst continuing to enjoy success in transferring productions to the West End, and I wish all my colleagues at CFT the very best for the future.”

Sir William Castell, chairman of Chichester Festival Theatre, said: “Rachel has made a major contribution to the success of Chichester Festival Theatre over the last two years. Her passion, commitment and leadership have enabled the theatre to produce its two most successful festivals to date. Rachel is a powerful advocate for the arts and a compelling champion of the impact of theatre nationally. The board will miss her flair and good judgement and wish her every success.”