Comic Con heads to Portsmouth

Portsmouth Guildhall is staging an exhibition of iconic comic book artwork as part of the first Portsmouth Comic Con on May 5 and 6.

Spokeswoman Kate Gordon said: “Artwork inspired by Stan Lee and created by Alex Ross, two of the biggest names in comic books, will be exhibited at this year’s inaugural Portsmouth Comic Con.Organised by Portsmouth Guildhall in partnership with Bournemouth’s Westover Gallery, this unique exhibition will present a number of signed limited-edition pieces from Stan Lee’s Marvel Collection and artist Alex Ross that Comic Con visitors can view and purchase. Rarely displayed outside a gallery setting, this is a unique opportunity to see the artwork from some of the most influential and highly-respected figures in the comic book world in an exhibition that is exclusive to Portsmouth Comic Con. The artworks pay homage to the incredible superheroes that have been tirelessly drawn by some of the greatest artists in the world.”

