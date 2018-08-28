Hans Christian Andersen talk for Chichester Literary Society

Chichester Literary Society is offering an illustrated talk on Hans Christian Andersen by Karin Fernald at its next meeting on Wednesday, September 5 at 2pm at Boxgrove Village Hall.

Spokeswoman Lois Coulthart said: “Karin Fernald is an actor, writer and speaker, known for her entertaining lectures on celebrated writers, correspondents and diarists from the l8th to early 20th centuries. Her lectures are illustrated with a wide variety of pictures, portraits and caricatures.

“Karin’s background is in theatre, where she has worked with such great names as Sir Ralph Richardson and Robert Morley. Her solo show on Frances (Fanny) Burney, novelist and diarist, has been performed worldwide. Her children’s book on the childhood of Queen Victoria, The Dumpy Princess, was shortlisted for a Young Quills literary award and is now available on the web.

“She has just returned from Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane, where she performed her new show on the juvenile works of Jane Austen, We Fainted Alternately On The Sofa, for the Jane Austen Society of Australia.

“This promises to be a lively and entertaining presentation. Guests and new members welcome! Doors open 1.30pm.”

www.chichesterliterarysociety.org

