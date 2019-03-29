Your chance to join The Jungle Book cast

Brighton-based theatre company JW Productions are looking for young actors to join the cast of a new production of The Jungle Book be taking place at Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) from 29th May until 2nd June this year.

Spokeswoman Jill Woolf said: “If your little ones have singing, dancing and acting skills, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

“The company is seeking two children aged 5-10 (with a playing age of around 5-7 years old) to portray Young Mowgli before he grows up, in the ever-popular Rudyard Kipling tale. The child will be paid a fee for their contribution and specific attributes being sought are:

“Confidence, focus and energy with a good sense of rhythm

Performing experience is a bonus but not essential

Enjoyment of singing and performing and ability and comfort doing so in front of a large audience

Available to rehearse in Brighton on Thursday evenings and some additional weekend dates

Having a parent/guardian willing to chaperone and stay with the child backstage during the performances

Be able to commit to performances between the dates shown above

“There will be four performances per child Must be available the whole week for tech/dress rehearsals

“To audition, go tohttp://https://www.nataliesexton.co.uk/mowgliwhere you will find full details of how to send in an audition song. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday 3rd April at 9pm.

Director James Weisz said: ““It’s going to be great fun auditioning and choosing our Mini Mowglis. Our local child performers are always so enthusiastic, team-orientated and full of fun, which translates into each performance. We usually have around 60 local schoolchildren taking part in our Christmas pantomimes, and last year’s summer season productions at BOAT were exceptionally well-received by theatre-goers.”

For more information, see https://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/the-jungle-book-family-theatre-brighton/



