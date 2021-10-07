Celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary, this year’s fireworks will be accompanied by popular songs from each decade and promises to be ‘more spectacular than ever’.

The 'fun-filled' evening will be run by the Selsey Fireworks Society to raise money for charity.

Cove UK, the new owners of Bunn Leisure, have pledged to match fund the ticket sales this year and donate the profits to local charities.

Selsey fireworks. Picture by Chris Shimwell

Over 25 charities will benefit from the donations, including the RNLI, local schools, scouts and care centres.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: “The Selsey fireworks is an annual event we are proud to support.

“This year will be a spectacular show and we are delighted to be able to match fund the ticket sales to help local charities in our Selsey community.”

There will be a variety of food and drink concessions available, as well as the William Coles Fun Fair.

Please ensure that you book your ticket in advance as there will be no tickets available to buy on the gate.

Doors will open at 5pm on Saturday October 16, and the fireworks will start at 8.30pm.