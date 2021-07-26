Petworth Cottage Museum

Family days out in Midhurst and Petworth: 19 things to do with kids

The summer holidays are nearly here, so time to start planning family days out for you all to enjoy.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:51 pm

If you are looking for things to do with the kids, here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis.

Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.

1. Crazy golf

Wildforest Falls Adventure Golf in Hotham Park Bognor Regis has 18 holes and a cafe for you to enjoy. The course features a number of animals and information boards so you can learn as you play. Picture: Google Maps

2. South Downs Planetarium & Science Centre

Based in Chichester you can experience the magic of the night sky in comfort together with expert live commentary by a professional astronomer.

3. Chichester Harbour

Whether you are exploring by land or water, there's plenty to see and do, so why not take a Solar Heritage Boat trips. Picture: Elaine Hammond

4. Kingley Vale

Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.

