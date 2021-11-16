Festive fun at Chichester Rotary Club's Christmas fair
The Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour is hosting a Christmas fair on Saturday, November 27.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:56 pm
The fair will be held at the Assembly Rooms in North Street on Saturday November 27, with the festivities set to begin at 9.30am.
Coffee and cake will be on offer, alongside a selection of stalls, tombolas and Santa's Grotto.
All funds raised will be 'used to help those most in need in our community this Christmas'.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour, visit its website.