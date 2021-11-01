Fishbourne Firework night makes a return

Taking place at the Fishbourne Centre on Saturday, November 6 the event gets underway from 5.30pm with a funfair, BBQ and bar.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the display will take place at 8pm.

There will also be a live band, Pamela and the Divas, in the hall from 9pm.

Bonfire and fireworks. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art SUS-211031-013625008