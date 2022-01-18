Opened by a group of aviation enthusiasts in 1982, this year will see the museum celebrate its 40th birthday.

To mark the milestone, a temporary exhibition — Tangmere Military Aviation Museum 40 — will be held from September 3. It will cover the four decades since its opening that has made the museum 'one of the best aviation museums in the country'.

Another exhibition will be held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falkland's War, which guests will be able to visit from April 2 - August 31. The exhibition will include a 'Falkland's Day' on Sunday, May 1, which will be attended by aircrew who played a part in the war effort.

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum. Picture by Derek Martin.

Both events are being held with the aim to promote public awareness of the UK’s military aviation heritage, educate present and future generations in military aviation, and serve as a memorial to airmen and airwomen who gave their lives in the service of this country.