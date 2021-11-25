The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham: When will Father Christmas be visiting Bognor Regis?

Santa and his ‘sleigh’ float will be making the traditional trip around the town where families can have the opportunity to see him and wave to him from their door step. The Rotary Club will also be collecting money for charity.

All routes start at different times and are dependent on adverse weather, manning levels and government guidelines.

Sunday, December 5 (4.30pm-7.30pm). Felpham - Downview Road, Drygrounds Lane, George IV Walk, Glynde Crescent, Haywards Close, Binstead Avenue, Outerwyke Road, Whitelands, Lindsey Court, Golf Links Road, Stalham Way, Wroxham Way, Walsham Close, Ormesby Crescent, Somerton Green, Goodland Avenue.

Bognor Hotham Rotary Club's Santa sleigh is returning to Bognor Regis SUS-170118-122859003

Monday, December 6 (5.45-8pm). Rose Green and Aldwick: Aigburth Avenue, Parkfield Avenue, Rose Green Road, Hewarts Lane, Pine Hurst Park, Westminster Drive, Ely Gardens, Wells Crescent, Tyne Way, Coventry Close, Wakefield Way, Truro Crescent, Rochester Way, Gossamer Lane, St Richards Way, Sefton Avenue.

Wednesday, December 8 (5.45-8pm). Aldwick East: Alborough Way, Hamilton Gardens, Seacroft Way, Larchfield Close, Grangewood Drive, Chevely Gardens, Barrack Lane, Alexander Close, Ludlow Close, Sterling Way, Edinburgh Close, Balmoral Close, Follett Close, Craigweil Lane, Marquis Way, Waters Edge, Lodge Court, Grange Court, Garden Court, Lucerne Court, The Lawn.

Thursday,December 9 (5.45-8pm). Flansham Park: Flansham Park, Avon Close, Chaucer Way, Burns Gardens, Byron Close, Compton Drive, The Hartings, Alfriston Close, Fittleworth Drive, Uppark Way, Findon Drive, Pulborough Way, Ditchfield Close, Henfield Way.

Friday, December 10 (10am-4pm). Tesco Supermarket, Shripney Road.

Friday, December 10 (5.45pm-8pm). Roundle Estate, Felpham: Roundle Road, Wyke Lane North, Lionel Avenue, Roundle Avenue, Roundle Square Road, Northwyke Road, Firs Avenue, Outerwyke Road, Thirlemere Road, Ambleside Close, Westmorland Drive, Ullswater Grove, Bala Crescent, Summerley Lane, Overdown Road, Ley Road, Felpham Way.

Saturday, December 11 (10am-4pm) Tesco Supermarket, Shripney Road.

Sunday, December 12 (10am-4pm) Tesco Supermarket Shripney Road.

Sunday, December 12 (4.30pm-7.30pm). Collyer Avenue/Newtown: Collyer Avenue, Wadhurst Close, Hampshire Avenue, Gravits Lane, Kenilworth Road, Pevensey Road, Frith Road, Westloats Lane, Westloats Gardens, Greencourt Drive, Norben Avenue, South Way, Central Avenue, Newtown Avenue, Hatherleigh Gardens, Hatherleigh Close, Arnhem Road, Mons Avenue, Hawthorn Road

Monday, December 13 (5.45pm-8pm). Middleton West: Guernsey Farm Lane, Priestly Way, Wordsworth Gardens, Montgomery Drive, Templars Close, Kynon Gardens, Baldwin Close, Merlin Way, Kilwich Close,Moraunt Drive, Marlowe close, Aspen Way, White Beam, Friary Close, Maple Close, Ilex Way, Yapton Road, Silver Birch, Alder Way, Juniper Close, Moraunt Drive, Saint-Wood Close, Lilac Close

Tuesday, December 14 (5.45pm-8pm). Aldwick Felds – Bedenscroft, Aldwick Felds,Densihale,Thrusloes, Rucrofts Close, Gilwynes, Trendle Green, Blakemyle, Curlescroft, Kenleigh, Hechle Wood, Leecroft, Tinghall, Little Babsham, The Hop Garden, Stanbrook Close.

Wednesday, December 15 (5.45pm-8pm). Glenwood Avenue area: Hook Lane, Madeira Avenue, Northcliffe Road, Hotham Gardens, Macklin Road, Brooksmead, Moors Lane, Elmwood Avenue, Westway, Glenway, Glenwood.

Thursday, December 16 (5.45-8pm). Aldwick West: Willowhale Avenue, Fernhurst Gardens, Boxgrove Gardens, Halnaker Gardens, Tangmere Gardens, Elbridge Crescent, Valentines Gardens, Bell Court, Bucknor Close, Miklam Close, Stoney Style Close, The Clevitts, Pryors Lane, Heston Grove, Langley Grove, Haydon Close, Alperton Close, Sudbury Close, Ruislip Gardens, Inglewood Drive, Singleton Close, Nyetimber Lane, Cottage Close, Blondell Drive, Stapleton Close.

Friday, December 17 (5.45pm-8pm) Blakes Mead: Wishfield Drive, Fourteen Acre, Blackthorn Avenue, Broomfield Way, Meaden Way, Stanhorn Grove, (exact route TBA).

Saturday, December 18 (10am-3pm). Co-op, Pagham.

Saturday, December 18 (4.30pm-7.30pm). Bersted: Durlstone Drive, Hazel Drive, Bergestede, Shearwater Drive, Osprey Gardens, Stoneage Close, Rowan Way, Adison Way, Woodlands Road, Finch Gardens, Ravens Way, Cygnet Walk, Hawks Place, Van Gogh Place, Wren Crescent, Moorhen Way, Manet Square.

Sunday, December 19 (10am-4pm) TBC Tesco Supermarket, Shripney Road.

Wednesday, December 22 (17:45-20:45) Bersted Park: Elbridge Avenue, Ryefield Road, Bonham Road, Merston Place, Morrells Walk, Crimshaw Road, Elbridge Square, Lake Avenue, Berryfields, Lakeview Approach, Crossfields, Waterside Way, Colworth Road, Pennicott Road, Lidsey Lane.

Friday,December 24 (9am to 1pm). Jordans Butchers in Rose Green.