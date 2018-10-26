RDF Television looking for Chichester residents to go 'undercover' in 'new exciting series'

Chichester residents aged over 60 have been asked to consider taking part in a 'new exciting' TV series.

RDF Television, makers of Channel 4’s award winning Secret Millionaire and The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds, are looking for 'wealthy senior people' to tale part in the new programme.

An RDF spokesman said the new series will follow a 'similar format to Secret Millionaire'.

She added: "We are looking for wealthy senior people, whether retired or approaching their state pension age, who would consider using their own money to help a young person find their feet.

"Taking part will involve going undercover and getting the chance to experience how ‘millennials’ live, by becoming immersed in their world for up to ten days.

"We’re looking for inspiring, charismatic and generous people aged over 60 in the Chichester area to take part in a new exciting series."

RDF said the show will aim to help young people 'achieve their dreams'.

The spokesman added: "It might be that the young person and the individual have things in common, such as being from the same town, or the young person is looking to break into the same field of work or they have similar interests and passions.

"But crucially, they will belong to the first generation to be financially worse off than their predecessors and they are in need of some financial help in order to achieve their dream, whether it is developing an innovative new food product or a becoming a budding music prodigy or are down on their luck due to an unfortunate turn of events."

Anyone interested is asked to email RDF directly at contact@rdftelevision.com or call on 020 7013 4138 for more information.