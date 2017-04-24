Woman, 91, broke arm in serious fall in Chichester

The son of a 91-year-old woman who suffered a serious fall in Chichester says the poor state of the city’s pavements is in ‘urgent need of attention’.

The woman is said to have broken her arm and suffered significant bruising in the fall, which her son says happened on Friday on the east side pavement at the top of North Street, next to the new Priory Row development.

It follows Chichester city councillors only last week saying disabled and elderly people were staying away from Chichester because of the uneven pavements following a disabled woman falling in East Street.

In a letter to the Observer the woman’s son, who asked not to be named, said: “I understand that this stretch of pavement is now notorious for the number of fallers. Indeed there was another a few hours before my mother on Friday.

“There is a substantial flow of pedestrians to and from Northgate car park that uses that pavement.

“The developer’s hoardings have reduced the previous width, and given the poor state of the surface, it is in urgent need of attention before there are further casualties.

“Elderly but otherwise active members of the community should never have to fear moving about Chichester on account of the city’s poorly maintained pavements.”

The man thanked all of the people who came to his mother’s aid, including staff at Leaders who he said brought out cushions to help her.

“Chichester can be very proud of its citizens and visitors,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the ‘first-rate’ ambulance service as well as the Accident and Emergency unit at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

West Sussex County Council is responsible for maintaining and repairing the pavements and roads in Chichester city centre.

The council has been approached for comment.

