Chichester Poundland opening: What you need to know

Chichester's latest Poundland is taking shape as the shop gears up to its grand opening this weekend.

The company promised a 'swift return' to the city following the closure of its first East Street store which closed in May this year.

Poundland to move into Chichester's vacant HMV store

Last week the shops opening date was confirmed as Saturday (November 2) and the former HMV premises is beginning to look more like the variety store chain.

The HMV sign has now been replaced with the Poundland sign and tills and shelving units have also been installed.

Poundland reveals opening date for new Chichester store

Signs in the window of the store said the first 50 customers to visit the store on the opening day will be given a 'golden envelope', some containing vouchers for the store ranging from £5 to £50.

Customers are also invited to meet the company's mascot Pound Hound who, it is said, will help them 'sniff out amazing value'.

Poundland confirms 'swift return' to Chichester