Poundland confirms 'swift return' to Chichester

Poundland has revealed that it will be making a 'swift return' to Chichester following the closure of its East Street store in May.

News of the closure of Poundland's East Street store was unwelcome, with hundreds of people commenting on our Facebook page, expressing their sadness at the loss of another store in the city centre.

On the same day as the Observer revealed the store's pending closure (April 23), it came to light that work was already underway to replace the vacant store with toy shop The Entertainer. The opening is currently scheduled to be mid-September but is 'subject to change'. Read more here

However, this has not prevented the much beloved £1 store from making a return to the city, with the company confirming it has found a new premises, after posting job advertisements online for a new store manager and assistant.

A Poundland spokesman said: “We're delighted both for colleagues and customers, to be able to make a swift return to Chichester later in the year. We've pulled out all the stops to find new premises."

A location has not yet been specified but the closing date for job applications is August 14.