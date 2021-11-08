Chichester shop shuts after 24 years

Independent fashion retailer Indigo, in Baffins Lane, announced it would be closing last week after the lease on the shop came to an end.

A sign in the shop's window reads: "Indigo has now closed. To all our wonderful customers, thank you for your support over the last 24 years! Warmest regards, Heidi and the Indigo team."

The shop had been described as a 'quality, independent boutique', by online reviewers, and staff at the shop were said to be 'attentive, polite and helpful'.

A view down Baffins Lane. Picture via Google Streetview

Chichester BID has been approached for comment.