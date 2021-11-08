Chichester shop shuts after 24 years
A retailer in the heart of Chichester's city centre has closed its doors for the last time.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:06 am
Independent fashion retailer Indigo, in Baffins Lane, announced it would be closing last week after the lease on the shop came to an end.
A sign in the shop's window reads: "Indigo has now closed. To all our wonderful customers, thank you for your support over the last 24 years! Warmest regards, Heidi and the Indigo team."
The shop had been described as a 'quality, independent boutique', by online reviewers, and staff at the shop were said to be 'attentive, polite and helpful'.
Chichester BID has been approached for comment.
