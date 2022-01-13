Chichester shop announces it is closing down again
A city centre shop has announced it will soon be closing its doors after making the same announcement two years ago.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:58 pm
Trespass in North Street first announced that it would be closing down in October 2020 after signs appeared in the shop window.
The following year in November the building was put up for sale by property consultants, Flude.
Now fresh signage has appeared in the windows of the outdoor clothing retailer which announce that it will shut its doors for good on March 20.
It reads 'closing down - all stock must go', just as it had two years ago.
Trespass has been approached for more information.
