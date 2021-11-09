Chichester shopping: Retail site up for sale

Trespass, in North Street, announced it would be closing in October last year. More than a year later and the outdoor clothing shop remains in business.

The double-fronted premises has now been put up for sale by property consultants Flude, which is looking for offers in the region of £695,000.

Trespass in North Street

Flude has said the existing occupier, Trespass, currently pays £30,000 rent per year but that the freehold would be available 'with or without vacant possession'.