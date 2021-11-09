Chichester shopping: Retail site up for sale
The site of a retailer in Chichester has been put up for sale.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:56 pm
Trespass, in North Street, announced it would be closing in October last year. More than a year later and the outdoor clothing shop remains in business.
The double-fronted premises has now been put up for sale by property consultants Flude, which is looking for offers in the region of £695,000.
Flude has said the existing occupier, Trespass, currently pays £30,000 rent per year but that the freehold would be available 'with or without vacant possession'.
The property consultants also suggested that 'upper parts' of the building could suit being converted into a residential space.