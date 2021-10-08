New owners of Emsworth pub look for charity to support

Brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville took over at the High Street venue last week and will hold a grand re-opening of the pub on Friday, October 8

Brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville took over at the High Street venue last week and will hold a grand re-opening of the pub on Friday, October 8, from 8.30pm to celebrate being able to keep the doors open amidst the threat of closure.

Historic Emsworth pub saved by brothers reopens todayFears that the popular inn, originally dating back to 1718, would fall the same way of some 30 hostelries a week were allayed when the businessmen stepped in.

Now they want to appeal to charities in the area to come forward to be the pub's official charity partner.

Mr Dumville said he and Mr Standen were heartened by the response locals had shown in the wake of the takeover and that the event on Friday, with highly regarded DJ Hayden Atkins, would act as an official grand re-opening.

Since opening last week, he added, the reception from customers and businesses in Emsworth has been 'absolutely incredible'.

Mr Dumville said: "It's clear that the good folk in and around Emsworth cherish the area and value their community and we very much want to contribute to the common cause of fellowship and believe we can add to it.

"The welcome we have had has been absolutely incredible and we thank everyone who has wished us well.

"Now we want to hear from charities in and around the area that we can collaborate with to try to give their coffers a boost.

“Charities are trying to get back on their feet after the pandemic hit them hard and if we can do something to help then it’s all for the great good

“We have a number of great ideas for charity fundraisers and many of our customers and neighbours have already expressed an interest in helping."