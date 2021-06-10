Cornish Bakery set to open in Chichester

Work is being doing to open The Cornish Bakery at the former site of the West Cornwall Pasty Company in North Street.

A sign has appeared in the window of the shop which read: "Coming soon! Inspired by Cornwall... our truly unique baker and coffee shop is coming soon! For a taste like no other, come to a place like no other."

The company applied for a pavement licence application on Monday (June 7) with hopes of creating outdoor seating so the front of the premises in North Street, and to the side, in Crane Street.

The Cornish Bakery in North Street

The Cornish Bakery's other nearest sites include Portsmouth and Hastings.