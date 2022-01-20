Country pub near Chichester reopens under new management

The Partridge Inn in Charlton Road Singleton was taken over by Sussex Inns towards the end of last year and a whole new kitchen team and front-of-house team being brought in to bring the pub back to its former glory.

Nick Marshall, designated premises supervisor for Sussex Inns said: "It has always been a nice pub and I have always frequented it. We found out about it from the landlord Stonegate and then it all happened rather quickly.

"It has always been a nice site and we are very happy to be in there."

Pub stock image

Nick said the pub is working closely with local food and drink suppliers to bring in the best produce from across the county.

Sussex Inns, which also runs The Vestry in South Street and The William Hardwick in Bognor Regis among others, took over the site in September 2021 and has gone from strength to strength.

Nick added: "Considering everything it has been going really well and feedback has been very very positive. It took us a bit to find our feet but we have got a great general manager Sam and a great head chef Jamie.