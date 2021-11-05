The garden play area has been fully revamped at Fishbourne Pre-School

Fishbourne Pre-school, based in Blackboy Lane, had requested planning permission to install a single-storey, timber clad garden building and work on the project has finally been completed.

A dedicated nappy changing area, new blinds to replace the broken ones, a staff room and some new decoration has also been implemented as part of the retrofit.

Beverly Fuller, pre-school manager said: “Over the summer, Fishbourne Pre-School has had a fabulous revamp.

“An addition of a new garden room, all-weather, covered outside area, extended kitchen and the repurposing of a toilet to make a dedicated nappy changing room.

“We are now able to offer an even wider variety of activities and experiences for the children to enjoy.”

Fishbourne Pre-School’s team of trustees - Lizzie Beacher, Victoria Sumnall, Louise Oliver and Sallie Sumnall - wrote: “All has been achieved in a very short space of time and has brightened up and provided an excellent working environment for everyone,

“The main wish was to have the kitchen updated, and with the understanding and assistance given by Magnet Trade in Chichester, we were more than able to achieve this.

“The new structure not only enhances our new building, it fits in with the old and provides a great all year around outdoor space for the children to enjoy the freedom of with an all-weather floor covering to ensure safe play.