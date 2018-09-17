Appeal launched for Boxgrove housing development

A planning appeal has been launched after Chichester District Council failed to issue a response to a developer within eight weeks.

The application outlines the company's plans for up to 22 residential units to be built in land west of Abbots Close in Boxgrove.

Objections came from residents and Boxgrove Parish Council with the latter 'strongly objecting' to the proposals and stating that the placement of the houses 'flies in the face' of the planning framework and Chichester District Council's local plan.

Alongside the residential units, the plans include a public open space, landscaping, access and car parking.

Applicant, Bargate Homes Ltd said in the design and access statement: "The proposal is in compliance with adopted planning policy and national planning policy.

"The design and layout is simple but accommodates technical requirements of access, parking, vehicle tracking, separation distances, garden areas and landscaping in a manner that will create an attractive, small residential development on this edge-of-village location."

It added it had taken comments 'on board' as part of the public consultation process.

A hearing for the appeal was proposed for November 13. See reference: 17/00898/REM

