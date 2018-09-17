Bar manager celebrates with Chichester MP in the House of Commons

A Chichester bar manager was invited to the House of Commons this week after graduating a management programme.

Chris Wood from The Chantry in Southgate, was greeted by MP Gillian Keegan after successfully completing a 'bar to boardroom' scheme set up by Stonegate Pub Company, which runs The Chantry.

Chris was invited to the House of Commons to celebrate the 200th General Manager appointment having successfully completed the company’s award winning ‘Accelerator’ programme.

He said: "It was an awesome day to tour in the House of Commons, not something everyone gets to do day to day. We got to celebrate our achievements in our careers which is fabulous.

"For those in the pub trade who feel like they're in a rut or have had enough, I encourage you to join Stonegate and become part of their career development programme. I was able to follow that path and with their help we have put The Chantry back on the map.

"I am grateful to be part of something so prestigious and encourage it for others."

Stonegate chief executive Simon Longbottom said: "People are at the heart of what we do. We're delighted to be able to recognise the achievements of our incredibly hard-working accelerators her at the House of Commons.

"The course is a shining example of how commitment in personal development can change peoples lives, as they fast become the company's most promising managers and future industry leaders."

He added: "Reaching our 200th milestone is a really proud moment for Stonegate and the House of Commons is a fitting place to celebrate. As well as being a memorable occasion for the accelerators, we believe it is important to help MPs understand the vital role that our company and the wider pub and bar industry play in offering, not just jobs, but worthwhile progressive careers, with arguably the best opportunity out of any industry to from the bottom rung right to the very top."

Now in its 20th graduation cycle, the 'Accelerator' programme has seen 200 deputy managers progress to managerial positions since its launch in 2013.

READ MORE:

West Sussex cardiac services supported by annual charity fun walk

Elderly couple suffer nightmares after being 'deliberately' rammed off a road near Emsworth

Appeal launched for Boxgrove housing development

