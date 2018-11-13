Chichester Armistice commemoration: How schools played their part in pictures

Chichester came together to remember those who fell in the First World War on Sunday, and a number of local schools marked the occasion with their own special ceremonies and displays.

Bishop Luffa held a whole school service, which was attended by Mayor Martyn Bell and his wife, representatives from the British Legion and the Regiment Royal Artillery.

Prebendal School boy during the History Activity Morning. Picture contributed

Students congregated on the field to hear a selection of readings, thoughts and prayers, whilst wreathes were laid, and the Last Post was played, before a two minutes silence. Mayor Martyn Bell said the idea was 'tremendous'.

Bishop Luffa headteacher Austen Hindman said it was a 'very special event', in the making since 2014.



Oakwood School took part with a Great War project. Year One and Two children participated in World War I re-enactments thanks to a visit from Portals to the Past who provide 'outstanding historical workshops' to schools. Portals to the Past photographed pupils with a 100-year-old camera (see above gallery).

A school spokesman said: "Children brought in medals from relations and spent time researching family history, leading to some really lovely family conversations. Across the school, we've investigated life in the trenches and the role of animals in the Great War.

"On Friday, our Year 6 led a moving whole school assembly (photo attached) on the theme of the War. The weather blessed us Friday afternoon and we were able to head to Sennicott's church, walking through the woods to get there, for a short service before laying a wreath on the grave of Captain Fenn, the Founder of Oakwood School.

"Saturday night our senior choir had the privilege of performing in The Armed Man Concert at the cathedral, a true honour for them."

Bosham Primary School learned about the different stages of the war, the conditions for the soldiers and how it ended.

Michelle Earnshaw, Y3 Teacher and English Leader, said each class responded to it in different ways. She added: "Some took on the role of a soldier and wrote letters home, others wrote letters to the front line.

"Some wrote poetry after studying several very famous war poems and others wrote about the history of World War One. The whole learning experience amalgamated on Friday November 9, where they had a Remembrance Service at Holy Trinity Church in Bosham where some children read their work, as well as the whole school beautifully performing some very poignant songs in front of their parents.

"The church was full and when the bugle was played at 11am to mark the one minute silence. It was difficult not to feel moved by the emotion of the event. The soldier, who had specially joined the school for the service, led seven children (one from each class) to the war memorial on the meadow where they each laid a wreath."

The Prebendal School made its mark with a History Activity Morning on Friday November 9. A spokesman said pupils came to school dressed as 1918 school children and took part in a range of activities including making poppy art, re-enacting life in the trenches, and singing wartime songs.

Singleton School made a 'stunning' art display created from an army camouflage net, handcrafted poppies and a ‘silent soldier' silhouette have formed the centrepiece of Singleton C.E. Primary School’s commemoration. Read more here

Education Minister and local MP, Nick Gibb, joined Chichester Free School for a Remembrance Service on Friday (November 9).

A school spokesman said Nick Gibb, who has been the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton for over 20 years, had a 'very active interest' in Chichester’s newest school, and the 'only all-through school in the area'.

The spokesman added: "After the service, Mr Gibb took a tour of the school and met with a number of students for a Q&A session about what concerns them in education. Questions included funding, mental health support, universities and constituency support issues. The A-Level Government and Politics students also managed to secure themselves a visit to the Houses of Parliament.



"In preparation for the Remembrance service and to honour this very poignant time of year, the school completed an installation with beautiful poppies made by students, with moving messages about the relatives that the poppies were honouring."

