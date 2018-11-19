Chichester Christmas Tree switch-on: Torchlit procession and carol singing arranged

Chichester's Rotary Clubs have arranged a torchlit procession and carol singing at this year's community Christmas Tree switch-on to celebrate the beginning of the festive season.

Rotary Club chairman Doug Price said The Dean of Chichester will bless the tree and the Mayor of Chichester will switch-on the 'magnificent brand new set of tree lights' at 5pm on Saturday November 24.

He added: "Torch light bearers will meet in Crane Street to form up by 4.15pm ready to lead off into North Street towards the Cross. You are welcome to join us and take part with friends and relations.

"The Oakwood School Choir will sing carols at the Tree at 4.30pm, before the blessing. The Chichester Community Choir will lead community carol singing, following the switch-on, and will be joined by some members of the Chichester City Band.

"Come and join in on this happy occasion and sing your first carols of the season with others from the Chichester Community for a glorious start to the seasons festivities."

Doug confirmed there will be no fireworks this year and the main street festive lights are to be a 'soft launch' carried out earlier in the afternoon, by Chichester BID.

