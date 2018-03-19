Chichester pub goes from 0 to 5 for food hygiene

Staff at a Chichester city centre pub are celebrating going from the lowest to the highest rating for food hygiene.

Trents in South Street has been given a 5 rating after a new inspection this month.

After environmental health officers at Chichester District Council gave the pub a 0 last November, a new manager and head chef were brought in.

Trents had to wait three months for a new inspection, which has now seen them given top marks for food hygiene.

New manager Gemma Lee said: “We’ve all worked hard since coming into the pub and are thrilled that this hard work has been recognised.

“The team at the pub were extremely disappointed to have let our customers down and we hope that this independent inspection proves to people how seriously we’ve taken these concerns.

“I feel like the pub is now back where it belongs as a 5 venue for the people of Chichester and we’re all determined to maintain this high standard.”

Trents, which is run by Green King, had briefly been the only 0 rated eatery in Chichester.

Inspectors in November called for urgent improvements to the ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building’, pointing to the layout and ventilation at the pub, concerns which appear to have now all now been addressed.

Read about the previous food hygiene rating here: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/trents-in-chichester-given-lowest-food-hygiene-rating-1-8307940