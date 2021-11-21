According to Arun Police, a police dog handler detained two suspects last night (Saturday, November 20).

Police said they were arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Bersted area of Bognor Regis.

"They were located and arrested following the use of police covert tactics," a spokesperson added.

A police dog handler detained two suspects after multiple vehicles were broken into. Photo: Arun Police

The policing team have since been widely praised on social media.