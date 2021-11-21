Bognor vehicle break-ins: Police dog assists apprehension of two suspects
A police dog has helped officers in Bognor Regis track down two suspects after a number of vehicles were broken into.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 12:24 pm
According to Arun Police, a police dog handler detained two suspects last night (Saturday, November 20).
Police said they were arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Bersted area of Bognor Regis.
"They were located and arrested following the use of police covert tactics," a spokesperson added.
The policing team have since been widely praised on social media.
