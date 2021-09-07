It comes after 'recent reports' of anti-social behaviour at Chichester's Cattle Market car park and 'surrounding areas'.

"There will be an increase in police presence within this area," a spokesperson for Chichester Police said.

"If you see anything or simply wish to engage or seek advice from officers then please come and talk to us."

Police have pledged to step up patrols at Chichester's Cattle Market car park. Photo: Chichester Police

Chichester District Council, which is responsible for the car park, said there was been 'increased street drinking in the vicinity'.

A spokesperson added: "We are supporting police with our community warden patrols."