Police investigate 'incident' in Chichester school car park

According to reports, officers were called to the car park of Chichester Free School in Hunston Road on Saturday (January 22).

A spokesperson for Chichester Free School confirmed that an incident took place and said that the matter was being investigated by police.

They said: "We are aware of an incident in Chichester at the weekend which ended up in our car park as the site was open.

"We are aware that the incident is being investigated by the police."

Sussex Police confirmed it is investigating and has been approached for further information.