Police need your help solving these crimes in the Chichester district

Sussex Police has released information about numerous crimes under investigation in the Chichester district this week. Can you help solve them?

Police said numerous arrests have been made this week, for offences including; grievous bodily harm, affray, domestic violence assault, common assault, harassment, possession of a knife, endangering safety on a railway, actual bodily harm, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of Class B drugs, excess alcohol, wanted on warrant, fraud, shoplifting, assaulting a police officer, possession of Class A drugs and arson.

Police

However, Sussex Police, in its weekly crime bulletin, listed further crimes for which arrests are yet to be made:

Chichester

– Drayton Lane, Drayton – On Monday, March 18, police received a report that a wood chipper was stolen from outside a property on March 16. Serial 0069 18/3



– Churchmead Close, Lavant – On Monday, March 18, police received a report that a van was broken into on March 16. A number of tools were stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0529 18/3



– Chapel Street, Chichester – On Tuesday, March 19, a vehicle was broken into between 1830x1930 whilst in a car park and laptop stolen. Serial 0789 21/3



– Newells Lane, West Ashling – On Tuesday, March 19, police received a report of a break-in to an outbuilding between March 16 and March 17. A number of power tools and garden machinery items were stolen. Serial 0868 19/3



– Sandy Lane, East Ashling – Overnight into Thursday, March 21, a compound was broken into and some plant machinery stolen. Serial 1330 22/3



– Lavant Down Road, Lavant – Overnight into March 22, a van was broken into but nothing was removed from the vehicle. Serial 1497 22/3



– Main Road, Fishbourne – On Saturday, March 23, a number of brass items were stolen from a garden. Suspects were seen to enter the garden and drive off in a pick up truck. Serial 0311 23/3



– Hunters Race, West Lavant – On Sunday, March 24, a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0620 24/3

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area

– Dell Quay Road, Chichester – On Tuesday, March 19, between the hours of 1630x1730 a van was broken into and tools stolen. Serial 1109 19/3



– Appledram Lane South, Chichester – Overnight into Wednesday, March 20, an unoccupied property was broken into. A number of tools were stolen from the location. Serial 0433 20/3



– Crooked Lane, Birdham – On Thursday, March 21, a works truck was broken into around 2100 hrs. A number of high value tools were stolen. Serial 1414 21/3



– Bookers Lane, Earnley – Overnight into Thursday, March 21, a farm outbuilding was broken into. A pressure washer and some diesel was stolen. Serial 0188 21/3



– Bell Lane, Birdham – Overnight into Friday, March 22, a van was broken into and power tools stolen. Serial 0147 22/3

Sussex Police asked people with any information regarding an incident or crime to report it online or to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number provided. You can also police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, call 101.



Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

