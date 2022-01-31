Selsey coastguard team called to incident in Bracklesham Bay

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were called to an incident off Bracklesham Bay SUS-220131-101334001

The coastguard team responded to reports of a kitesurfer in difficulties at 5.19pm on Sunday, January 30.

The coastguard then arrived on the scene and requested the launch of Hayling Lifeboat, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175 and Selsey Lifeboat as the light was fading fast, to help carry out a search for the casualty out at sea.

Coastguard search teams also carried out searches to the East and West along the beach.

The kitesurfer’s bag was found on the beach and their car was also located.

Later, news came in that the person in distress had made it safely ashore and was making his way back to his vehicle where we met him and carried out a welfare check.

After being found the man was reported to be safe and well following the incident.

If you have an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.