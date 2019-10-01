Thieves target Donnington church

A church in Donnington was broken into on Sunday night, according to Chichester Police.

Police said damage was caused and items were stolen after the break-in at St Georges Church.

Police

Its post on social media read: "Sadly we have received a report of a break-in to St Georges Church overnight into (Monday) September 30.

"Unfortunately, damage was caused and items stolen. If you saw anything suspicious, please let us know, [quoting] reference 0528 30/9."

