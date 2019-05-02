Watch the moment thieves steal £150k of stock from Chichester shop

Police have released CCTV footage of five men as they ransacked a independent Chichester business.

The video shows five masked men climbing through the front door with industrial bags to place the clothing items into.

A snapshot from the CCTV

Dartagnan Menswear owner Matt Horstead was alerted to the break-in, which happened just after 11pm on Wednesday April 10, after a men broke in through the front of the shop, emptied rooms of clothing items before breaking through the back exit. Read more here: Chichester shop owner 'devastated' after theft of 'at least £150k' stock last night

Launching their appeal last month, investigating officer PC Darren Triggs said: “We believe the group dragged the bags over a brick wall and a locked gate to a nearby car park and fled from the scene.

“The effort to move the clothes would have caused a fair amount of noise and disruption. Did you hear anything? The suspects were all wearing gloves and masks covering their faces and their clothing is currently unknown.

"If you have any information please report online or by calling 101 quoting 1437 of 10/04."

