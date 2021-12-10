Witnesses sought to 'drug driving' collision on Chichester A27

Police investigating a collision involving a van and a car are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:20 pm

The incident happened on the A27 eastbound at Chichester towards the Fishbourne roundabout at about 11.40am on Tuesday (December 7).

It involved a white Transit van and a blue car and three people involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

#A27 eastbound #Chichester Approx 1140hrs 7th Dec Thankfully the occupants of this vehicle only had minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was detained after failing a drugs test. #OpDragonfly #CG742 #CW164

The driver of the van, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention. He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 517 of 7/12.