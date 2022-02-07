Driver and children suffer minor injuries as bus drives into ditch in Sidlesham

Emergency services were called to Highleigh Road at about 8.20 today following reports of a bus in a ditch.

The driver of the bus has been treated at the scene and the injured children required no further hospital treatment, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Police have now begun looking into the circumstances of the collision.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to reports of a school bus having been involved in a collision in Highleigh Road, Sidlesham, at around 8.20am on Monday (February 7).

"All occupants of the bus, which includes a number of schoolchildren and the driver, have been safely evacuated.

"The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries.