Bus drives into ditch in Sidlesham: In pictures

A bus has driven into a ditch in Sidlesham, according to reports.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:13 pm

Traffic reports have come in stating that a bus was involved in an incident on Highleigh Road, between Keynor Lane and Rotten Row.

A bus has driven into a ditch.

The road is partially blocked and traffic is slow and queuing following the collision.

Sussex Police have been approached for further information.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South said: "We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident this morning at Highleigh Road at Sidlesham."

They added that Stagecoach would be giving its full support to the investigation.

