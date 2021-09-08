Emergency services called to incident in Selsey

A police car, an ambulance and an air ambulance have been pictured on the corner of Chichester Road and Rectory Lane.

Traffic reports suggest there has been a collision involving a lorry and two cars.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that crews are in attendance alongside the air ambulance service following reports of a collision at approximately 2.15pm today.

Emergency service at the scene this afternoon

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have all been approached for further information.